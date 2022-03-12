Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the February 13th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Q&K International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q&K International Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. 9,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,909. Q&K International Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

