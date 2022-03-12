Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Lifted by Analyst

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Viad in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.41). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of VVI opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $690.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.90. Viad has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.11) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Viad by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,419,000 after acquiring an additional 58,972 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster purchased 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

