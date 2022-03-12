Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Increased by Analyst

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.83.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$38.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$37.69 and a one year high of C$54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

