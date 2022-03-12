Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Reduced by Analyst

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

