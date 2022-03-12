Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

NYSE:CLR opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

