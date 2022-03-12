Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Increased by Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MNRL. Barclays boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

MNRL stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.11. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 0.4% during the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

