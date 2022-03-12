Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, an increase of 315.5% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock remained flat at $$3.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,013. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

