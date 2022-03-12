PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 7.4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.10. 24,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,028,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PCT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
