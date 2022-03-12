Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,365,000.

VWO traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $43.86. 18,450,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,882,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

