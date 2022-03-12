Professional Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 67,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 805,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after buying an additional 34,990 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,707,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,814. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

