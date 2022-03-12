Professional Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,052,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.99. 18,167,572 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

