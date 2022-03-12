Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,678,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,718. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

