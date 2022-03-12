Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $117.53 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.42 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

