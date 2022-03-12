Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $8,830,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.40. The company had a trading volume of 65,360,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.