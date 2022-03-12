Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $119.79 and a 1-year high of $136.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.94.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

