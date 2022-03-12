Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.