Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 275 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.01. The company has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

