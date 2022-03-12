Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,533 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.36.

FDX traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.18. 2,341,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

