Privatix (PRIX) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Privatix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Privatix has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Privatix has a market capitalization of $89,767.96 and $27,530.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Privatix

Privatix is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

