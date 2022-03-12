Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Primis Financial news, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. acquired 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $43,990.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,291 shares of company stock valued at $546,774. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of FRST opened at $14.22 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $349.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Primis Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

