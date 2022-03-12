Prat Bhatt Sells 608 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,327,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365,963. The firm has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

