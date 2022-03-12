Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.06, but opened at $23.02. Portillos shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 3,951 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Portillos alerts:

PTLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $65,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $3,534,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00.

Portillos Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.