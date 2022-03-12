Polis (POLIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,817.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $2,817.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007141 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00104064 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00276036 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

