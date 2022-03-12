Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Plains GP has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 52,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.