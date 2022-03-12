Piper Sandler Lowers Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $130.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RIVN. Bank of America began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rivian from $165.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rivian from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 98.73.

Shares of RIVN opened at 38.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 65.67. Rivian has a 52-week low of 37.50 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

