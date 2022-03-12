Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PME stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

