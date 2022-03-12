Pi Financial Cuts Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target to C$6.85

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on Osisko Development and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CVE:ODV opened at C$4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.47. Osisko Development has a 52 week low of C$3.89 and a 52 week high of C$7.74. The company has a market cap of C$622.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.32.

