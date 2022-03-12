Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs. It is the operator in most of these exploration areas and holds interests in them ranging from 20% to 100%. This puts Petrobras in an enviable position to maintain an impressive production growth profile for years to come. The company’s cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings. Besides, Petrobras has revved up its five-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to become the best value-generating energy company. While the company’s leverage remains high, there has been considerable improvement in its debt profile over the past few quarters. Consequently, Petrobras is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of PBR opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,792,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,447,317 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,285,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,889,000 after buying an additional 5,820,603 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,936,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.