Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of TSE:PPTA opened at C$5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.96. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
