Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.69 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.330 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 101,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,007. Perficient has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.29.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Perficient by 1,021.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Perficient by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Perficient by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Perficient by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.