Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $133.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

PRFT stock opened at $101.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.29.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $57,318,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Perficient by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

