Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of PRDO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 521,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,109. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $737.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,087 shares of company stock worth $816,063 in the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.