Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 521,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $157,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,087 shares of company stock valued at $816,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,637,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 193,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 45,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

