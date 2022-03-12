PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $432.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00097914 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

