Pepper Money Ltd (ASX:PPM) Announces Final Dividend of $0.09

Pepper Money Ltd (ASX:PPM – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,599.83, a quick ratio of 186.39 and a current ratio of 186.39.
