Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51 million-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.87 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,739. Pentair has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pentair by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,173,000 after buying an additional 60,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pentair by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 540,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,457,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

