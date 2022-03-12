Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

