Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.98. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,972,768.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,525 shares of company stock worth $45,154,733. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

