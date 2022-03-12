Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,765,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $23,960,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 805.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 194,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

