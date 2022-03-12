PAID Network Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $19.14 million and $419,768.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.18 or 0.06587985 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,060.79 or 0.99927726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00041803 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

