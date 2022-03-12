Pacific Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 581.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 938,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,870,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,632. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.94 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

