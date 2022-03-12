Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,060,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,540,000 after acquiring an additional 511,619 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 196,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

IWX traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $66.69. 85,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.