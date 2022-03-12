Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $11.68 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3,211.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.