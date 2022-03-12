Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 331 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,418,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.17. 2,620,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,938. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.12 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.