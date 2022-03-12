Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,556 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.02. 1,829,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

