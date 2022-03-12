Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.78 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMI. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

OMI stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. 739,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,537. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $13,318,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after acquiring an additional 514,902 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

