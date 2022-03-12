Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. 593,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,089. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

