Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the February 13th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ OHPA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Orion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

