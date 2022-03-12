Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-1.44 EPS.

Oracle stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $77.82. 22,787,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,279,408. The stock has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

