Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.320-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.89 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 145,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $417.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 143,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 86.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

